Pedestrian hurt in collision near Hampden Park station

A pedestrian has been injured in a collision near Hampden Park station this afternoon (February 12).

Emergency services were called to the scene after the incident in Brassey Avenue, which was reported as partially blocked both ways.

According to the ambulance service, an injured pedestrian was assessed at the scene.

They were said to be conscious but suffering from head and neck pain.

A SECAmb spokesperson said the patient was then taken by road ambulance to Conquest Hospital in Hastings.

Reports say traffic was very slow in the area due to the incident which happened at around 2.30pm.