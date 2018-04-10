Peacehaven teen jailed for Eastbourne stabbing

A teenager has been jailed for seven years after a stabbing in Eastbourne.

Police were called to reports a boy had been stabbed outside a shop in Holly Place, Hampden Park, shortly after 1.30pm on February 23.

SUS-180223-161423001

A 17-year-old boy from Peacehaven, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested at the scene and charged with committing grievous bodily harm with intent, threatening a person with a knife in a public place and assaulting a police constable.

He pleaded guilty to all three offences at Lewes Crown Court on March 26, said police.

At the same court on April 3, he was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment – at least three of which must be served before release is considered.

At the time the victim, a 17-year-old Eastbourne boy, was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious but not life-threatening injuries to his hand and leg.

Police say the two boys were known to each other.