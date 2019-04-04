Payroll supervisor charged with fraudulently taking £54,000 from Gardners Books

An Eastbourne man has indicated a plea of guilty to fraud in dishonestly abusing his position of payroll supervisor, according to a court document.

The court said Christopher Lancaster, 48, of Seaford Road, Eastbourne, indicated the plea in relation to a gain of £54,180.60 from Gardners Books.

Lancaster appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on March 27.

The court document said he was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on April 24.

He was released on unconditional bail until that date, according to the court.

