Pavement resurfacing in Eastbourne town centre to last seven weeks

Stretches of the pavement in Eastbourne town centre will be resurfaced over the next seven weeks.

The footpath on the south side of Lismore Road – near the Cancer Research UK shop – will be closed in small sections as the work progresses.

It starts on Monday May 21.

A spokesperson at East Sussex Highways said, “The work will take place between 9.30am and 4pm Monday to Friday, and will only apply to the south of the road between Bolton Road and Terminus Road, meaning the busier Pevensey Road section to the east, and the north side of the road alongside the rear of Debenhams will not be affected.

“The road will remain open at all times, while the footway will be closed in small sections as work progresses, with diversions and walkways in place at all times to minimise any disruption for pedestrians.

“While there will be some parking restrictions in place, these will only apply to a few spaces at a time as we move along the road. All businesses and residents in the affected area have been notified about the work taking place.”