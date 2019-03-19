Party in the park for Eastbourne pooches

Oodles of pooches are expected to party in an Eastbourne park this weekend.

Local dog grooming business Pugs in a Tub is inviting canines and their well-behaved owners to a free event in Seaside Rec on Sunday (March 24) to celebrate its sixth birthday in style.

Pugs in a Tub Eastbourne is celebrating six years as a dog salon

Eastbourne dog wins at Crufts

There will be a meet up, walk, and free teas and coffees for everyone – as well as human and dog-friendly cakes.

Business owner Claire White said, “Thank you so much to all our customers in helping us become such a successful dog grooming salon in Eastbourne, we look forward to celebrating with you all on Sunday.”

Starting at 12pm, everyone is welcome to come along and soak up the fun.

Claire White, owner of Pugs in a Tub

People are also encouraged to help out Friends of Seaside Rec with their annual weeding.

Based in Seaside, Pugs in a Tub started in a small room in ESK but has grown over six years and now has eight members of staff.

Owner of ‘very scared’ dog found in Eastbourne is located