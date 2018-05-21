Part of seafront hotel to become flats?

Plans have been unveiled to turn part of a seafront hotel into flats.

Abid Gulzar wants to convert the ballroom of the Albany Hotel in Grand Parade into 10 one bedroom flats.

The ballroom is located on the Burlington Place side of the hotel.

Mr Gulzar, who also owns Eastbourne Pier and the Boship Hotel, says the ballroom function area is surplus to the operational requirements of the hotel and will not result in the loss of any tourist accommodation.

A planning statement included in the application to Eastbourne Borough Council states, “The application will deliver a useful windfall of 10 additional residential dwelling unitys int he context of a significant shortfall in the five year supply of housing the council is required to maintain.”