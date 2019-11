Part of a building in Eastbourne has collapsed.

Workmen discovered part of the building currently under construction in The Goffs in Old Town had collapsed this morning (Tuesday).

Goffs building collapse SUS-191126-105926001

Nobody is reported to have been injured.

The building was being constructed in the garden of the former Audrey Wickens School of Music.

Plans were approved earlier this year for an existing garage to be demolished and a three car garage and outbuilding put in its place.