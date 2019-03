Part of the A259 will be closed at night this week for resurfacing.

Highways England says from tonight (Monday March 4) there will be a full carriageway closure in both directions between Pevensey Roundabout and Little Common Roundabout for six nights between 8pm and 6am.

A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A27, A22, A271, A269 and A2306.

The agency says resurfacing sections of the A259 will improve journeys.