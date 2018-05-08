Parking shake-up in Eastbourne town centre

A radical shake-up of Eastbourne’s parking regulations in the town centre have been welcomed by residents and businesses but could see a large section of motorists with nowhere to park during the working week.

East Sussex County Council, which runs the parking scheme in Eastbourne, has launched a month long consultation asking the public for their views.

It has been called for by residents and businesses who say commuters driving into the town centre are clogging up roads all day and the emergency services and bus companies which say they need better access.

It could mean people having to buy parking permits in a number of roads in Lower Meads with more pay and display machines installed along with maximum stays of four hours.

The roads affected include Blackwater Road, Carlisle Road, College Road, Compton Street, Furness Road, Grange Road, Hardwick Road, Jevington Gardens, Old Wish Road, Sheraton Close, Spencer Road, Wilmington Gardens and Wish Road.

A spokesperson at the county council said changes to parking, waiting and loading restrictions are part of the Devonshire Park development.

“Feedback from residents and businesses to our initial consultation is reflected in the proposals for changes to parking restrictions,” said the spokesperson.

“The review followed a considerable number of complaints about commuter parking in the area, and the impact of parking on driver visibility and the ability of buses and emergency vehicles to navigate the area easily and safely. We would encourage people to give us their views on the proposals by May 25. All feedback will be looked at after this date. If there are any unresolved objections, we will include them in a report to be presented to the planning committee for their consideration.”

“The following changes being proposed include new or changes to existing waiting and loading restrictions to maintain access, prevent obstruction to through traffic and maintain visibility at junctions; controlled parking bays will increase the turnover of parking spaces preventing all day parking by non-residents and making it easier for visitors and shoppers to park. It will also increase provision for residents.”