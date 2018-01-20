Parents of missing Eastbourne girl last seen in Brighton plea for her safe return

The parents of missing teenager Yasmin Price have made a heartfelt plea for her to return home.

The 15-year-old disappeared from her home in Eastbourne, at 5.30pm on Saturday, January 13.

Making a direct plea to her, Yasmin’s mum and dad Angela and Mel said: “Yasmin please get in touch with us or the police to tell us you are ok.

“You are not in any trouble. We love you and are all missing you including your brother and your cats and the hamster. Please call us. We just want you home.”

Her parents have been out looking for her in Brighton where she was last seen.

Mel said: “We are desperately worried about her because she does not know Brighton at all.”

Yasmin was last sighted with a man (pictured) on Wednesday (January 17) in Queens Road and St Nicholas Gardens, Brighton.

Detective Inspector Julie Wakeford said: “We are extremely concerned for the safety of Yasmin who maybe sleeping rough. She is 15 and vulnerable.

“The man she has been seen with could be someone who has key information about where she may be.

“He is not wanted for any criminal offence in relation to Yasmin going missing, we just want to speak to him.

“We would urge anyone with information or who believes they have seen either Yasmin or the man in the photo or who may know him to contact us as soon as possible.”

Yasmin is white, 4ft 5ins tall with long mousy blonde hair in pony tail.

She was last seen wearing a grey hoody, puffa jacket, black jogging bottoms and trainers.

Police said if anyone sees the man pictured please ask him to make contact with the police.

If anyone sees Yasmin please call 999.

Police believe missing Eastbourne teenager has been seen with this man.