Paddle challenge complete

Three members of Eastbourne Voluntary Lifeguards have paddleboarded to the Sovereign Lighthouse.

Neil Pamment, a 53-year-old local cabinet-maker and watersports enthusiast, completed his 14-mile paddleboard challenge in just over four-and-a-quarter hours, including a 20-minute stop at the light-tower.

He is believed to be the first to make the trip successfully, and was accompanied by friends Garry Cairns, on a racing ski and Kris Mullens, on a lifeguard kayak.

The challenge raised money for Eastbourne Volunteer Lifeguards, an organisation dedicated to training, lifesaving and promoting water safety.

Neil’s two daughters, both of whom are lifeguards in Eastbourne, accompanied him in support boats and swam the last mile in to accompany their father.

Donate by searching for Neil Pamment at www.justgiving.com.