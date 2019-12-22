Outpouring of community support after Eastbourne house fire

There has been an outpouring of community support after an Eastbourne family’s home was damaged in a fire yesterday.

Two crews were sent to battle the blaze at Colwood Road in Eastbourne at 11.15am on Saturday, the fire service confirmed.

SEE MORE: Eastbourne family’s Christmas presents destroyed in house fire

There were no major injuries, however a neighbour was treated for smoke inhalation.

Sadly, as well as damage to the house, the family’s Christmas presents were destroyed in the fire.

The news has prompted an outpouring of support on social media.

Many people have offered to donate clothes, toys and necessities to help the family affected.

People also shared their sympathy at what had happened.

Kelbo Baggins wrote: “Such an awful thing at any time but especially now.”

Carianne Holman wrote: “So sad hope they get the Christmas they deserve.”

Antoinette Scholten-beecham said: “Most important they’re safe and well.”

SEE MORE: Major flooding affects part of East Sussex – in pictures

Police release ‘naughty list’ of wanted people in Sussex

Emergency services called to collision in Eastbourne