Outline plan for new homes in Eastbourne

An outline application has been submitted to Eastbourne planners to knock down a family owned garage in the town and build 10 maisonettes in its place.

The application is for the site of Westgate Motors in Stansted Road.

A planning statement submitted with the bid for outline permission to Eastbourne council reads, “The existing garage is in a predominantly residential area following recent developments and is incongruous to the locality being restricted in working times and with no chance of expansion.

“The proposal will be to demolish the existing garage, workshop and offices prior to building a three storey plus attic rooms property achieving a development of 10 two bedroom maisonettes with a central communal area and access hall.

Many of the surrounding sites have been redeveloped in recent use for residential use and this use of a brown field site for further residential would be in keep[ing with the trend.