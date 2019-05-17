Writer of Jessie Earl play thanks the people of Eastbourne

From: Pat Davis

Taunton Road, London

‘In April my play Someone Somewhere, the story of Jessie Earl who vanished from Eastbourne in 1980 and whose skeleton was found nine years later on Beachy Head, was staged by Green Room Productions at The Lamb pub in the Old Town.

The play was beautifully and professionally produced and performed to sold out audiences whose response was quite overwhelming.

As the writer I would like to say a very big thank you to everyone who came to see the play and who took the time to send over seventy positive heartwarming messages via emails, letters, cards and Facebook.

Jessie’s parents John and Valerie, who came to the matinee, said they felt Jessie had been given back to them for that little bit of time and it seems that despite the passing of so many years Jessie will continue to be loved and remembered.