Willingdon thanks all those who voted in local elections

From: Cllr John Pritchett BEM

Chairman of Willingdon Residents’ Association

I would like to say a huge thank you to all those who turned out to support our Willingdon Residents’ Association Candidates in the recent local elections.

We have been running the Council for the past 12 years and this year increased our number of councillors to 15.

We will continue as always to work hard and support all residents in our parish to the best of our ability.

Our contact details will all in due course be updated on the parish council website.

In the meantime do check out our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/