Why advertise e-cigarettes at Eastbourne’s new cinema?

From: Kathryn Buttle

Central Avenue

Copy of letter sent to Cineworld Eastbourne:

As a regular attender of The Beacon cinema in Eastbourne (and an unlimited cardholder) I was really disappointed to see that Cineworld is advertising e-cigarettes whilst there are questions as to whether they are harmful to users.

Recently, in the i newspaper there was an article referring to the first death of an adult in the United States linked to vaping and there have been 193 cases involving e-cigarettes or other vaping devices reported between June and August of this year. From other articles that I have read it seems that it is thought there are serious risks associated with e-cigarette products.

I therefore can’t understand why Cineworld would even consider advertising a potentially harmful product especially as it took so long to stop the advertising of cigarettes.

In a recent article in the Observer newspaper it stated that teenagers who were interviewed about their use of e-cigarettes said that they would never have considered smoking cigarettes but liked the idea of vaping and were now regretting the decision as they had become addicted. I really hope that you will reconsider your decision to advertise these products.

It seems sad that you would sully the reputation of your beautiful new Eastbourne cinema by advertising items that could be potentially harmful to health.