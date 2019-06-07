What’s happened to Eastbourne’s recycling bins? Do something!

From: A Richards

Spencer Road

Eastbourne is supposedly a good recycling town.

Now the bins in Hyde Gardens are taken away and also in the Devonshire Park car park, which I use frequently.

What have none of these been sited elsewhere?

No wonder we have such a lot of dumped items and rubbish.

Many conscientious folk do not drive due to cost, air pollution and being quicker to walk and much more healthy.

Wake up you dozy lot.

Are you so out of touch with public facilities?

Any bins around for general rubbish are not emptied and are overflowing.

Do something!