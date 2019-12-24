Well, we won’t be coming back to Eastbourne then

From: Rita Bradley

Cemetery Road Sheffield

I’ve recently been to Eastbourne with my friends for an off-season break, when prices are a bit cheaper.

We’re all of an age when we hope things will stay more or less the same as before.

We like to have a good time and call ourselves ‘us girls,’- though none of us will see 70 again!

We thought we’d take a look at the new Wish Tower Café which has just been built.

The previous, temporary one had been alright but it got a bit crowded due to lack of space.

We thought the new one would be much better.

Dear me!

It was nothing like we imagined it would be or anything like the Wish Tower Café we knew and loved.

Instead it was what I can only describe as a lardy-dardy posh nosh establishment for those with a bit of cash to spare.

Us girls took one look at it and knew it was not for the likes of us, nor for ordinary working class families, people who just want a coffee and a sandwich or a nice plate of egg and chips.

Many people will be put off by seeing a cocktail bar, French signs and fancy food at high prices when all they want is a nice cup of tea and a slab of fruit cake.

Us girls piled through the door marked ‘privee’, thinking it was the toilet, so what’s wrong with English world ‘toilet’!

My friends and I must say with sadness that we will not be coming to Eastbourne again.

The town’s new style café makes us feel unwelcome here.

I’m sure many people will feel the same as we do.