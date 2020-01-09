Well done Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell for raising leaseholders’ concerns

From: Eleanor Dudley

Trinity Trees, Eastbourne

I am very impressed that our new MP has taken up the chalice and raised constituents’ concerns with the Father of the House, Sir Peter Bottomley MP, who chairs the All Parliamentary Group on Leaseholds and Commonhold Reform.

I have dealt and advised on many leasehold concerns.

It’s amazing how many people don’t realise that you are buying a lease that gives you rights and obligations.

The right to live in a property for a number of years paying service charge and ground rent.

Eastbourne has leaseholds that are paying up to £20,000 per year in service charge plus ground rent that is very worrying for a lot of leaseholds .

One thing that could help leaseholders is to ensure that all leaseholds property is sold with a share of the freehold.

That takes away the ground rent as the leaseholder jointly owns the freehold.

Well done Caroline this change is long overdue!