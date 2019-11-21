We can’t let the curzon close without a fight

From: Neil Evans, Cornmill Gardens, Wannock

How much is a memory worth?

If you were to auction off your first cinema experience, what’s the reserve price?

I was eight years old and I remember two things: the first was going too fast down the spiral exit out the car park and the second was how I absolutely broke my heart when Bambi got shot.

After that it was every Harry Potter with my mates and nipping in on a Saturday at 12 to buy posters to put up at home.

I believe that if I think of any movie in the last 20 years, I either watched it at the Curzon in Eastbourne or went to watch it a second or third time there instead.

As I grew up I got to watch 15 rated movies, then 18s and now I can go and watch whatever I want. But this is not going to be possible if the Curzon in Eastbourne closes.

I am sitting here now thinking about what I could have done to help keep the film rolling and the popcorn being salted?

Maybe I should have bought more popcorn?

Perhaps buying an extra ticket and badgering people to go would have made the difference?

Well, be it through community action or crowdfunding, we must be able to do something.