We are so lucky to live in beautiful, generous Eastbourne!

From: Caroline Bell

Kerrara Terrace

wanted to share this story to show just how lucky we are in Eastbourne.

I’m running Sunday the Brighton Marathon for Diabetes UK.

I’m not part of a running club but use our beautiful seafront for absolutely free. It’s my fourth marathon including Beachy Head, ,London and Brighton.

I went in to our rail station on Sunday to buy my ticket early and the lady and gentleman serving stopped everything to help me with my destination and train times. When we finished chatting about it they both proceeded to give me £5 each for my charity. How lovely was that?

I will get their names but I thought this was such a kind gesture as they didn’t know me at all and I wanted to thank them. I did promise to show them my medal but I can’t get over people’s support in Eastbourne. I work at Hilliers Garden Centre and Edinburgh Woollen Mill and have a tremendous support there too. Thank you all!