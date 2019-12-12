We are so lucky to have the NHS

From: J Camden-Field

I had cause to be admitted to A and E at Eastbourne District General Hospital this week.

Both ambulance crew and staff were simply fantastic.

They were busy all day long but were thorough and good humoured and obviously wedded to their jobs.

We are so, so lucky and well privileged to have both Eastbourne and Hastings to help us .

I felt like I had the equivalent of a gold MOT better than any surgery.

I hate to have to say but long may the NHS continue.

We are really so lucky – a big thank you to everyone who took care of me this week.