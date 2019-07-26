We all need to be more tolerant - in Eastbourne and beyond

From: Carol Stanley
Westfield Road
My concerns that this world is going mad have been confirmed this week when I read the Herald.
A schoolgirl disqualified from her GCSE exam over a possible racist remark!
I was amazed and appalled.
Fortunately this was overturned and an apology given to a stressed family.
I am very sad for the people who live in places like North Korea and other countries where every move is monitored.
I am beginning to see shades of this in our country now.
Doctors sacked over remarks seen as violating people’s rights, judges removed for expressing a concern over family life, a toddler group in a library forced out because they sang songs about God.
Where are we going as a country?
It is time to review our attitudes and become a more tolerant society.
We do not want to live in fear, unable to speak freely and share differing views. Debate is healthy and needed today.