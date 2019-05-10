Voter put all those who couldn’t be bothered to shame

From: Lorely Holt

Station Road

Seaford

Last Thursday I was a teller in the Devonshire ward standing outside one of the polling stations, when along the path I saw a mobility car with a gentleman walking behind.

The car stopped and out stepped a very frail man who could only walk with his friend’s help.

Very slowly they made their way into the polling station. When they came out, the frail man could only walk a little way.

He collapsed to his knees, then crawled to his car, pulled himself in and drove away.

His right to vote was important to him.

He puts all those who were tired or could not be bothered to shame.