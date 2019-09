From: Margaret Chennell

Mill Road

Hailsham

On Thursday September 5 I returned home after spending three days and nights at our Eastbourne District General Hospital having had two very nasty falls.

The treatment I received was the best, and as busy as they were with staff shortages, nothing was too much trouble for any of the staff so I would like to give my heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses, home care attendants, and all other staff.