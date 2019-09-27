There’s too much ‘information’ on display at Eastbourne library

From: Carol Parks

Vicarage Road

I visited the library in Grove Road yesterday and decided to browse the non-fiction sections on the first floor.

I started with history – well, I would have done if I could have found it. The history section is now labelled ‘Information’.

Wandering on I discovered that many other sections are now labelled ‘Information’. No point in looking for travel, foreign languages or humour, just to name a few.

They now come under the all-encompassing heading of ‘Information’.

In these days of public spending cuts and ‘use it or lose it’ I would have thought that the library would have been making their services as user-friendly as possible. But no.

They have rendered much of the non-fiction section far from accessible. I walked out empty handed. I have made my comments to the library and await their reply.