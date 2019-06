From: Chrissy Green

St Georges Road

I must praise the waste recycling facilities at St Phillips Avenue, serving the Seaside area and surroundings.

I use it frequently and always find it well organised and tidy. The staff are fantastic. Helpful, knowledgeable and professional.

It’s convenient for thousands of people, so get off your backsides and do the right thing. Drop round with your rubbish and don’t dump it in the street or alleyways.

Have some pride and self respect.