The new library at Pevensey Bay is an absolute tribute to those volunteers who have stepped up to the plate

From: R L Chambers

St Kitts Drive

On Saturday I called into the branch library at Pevensey Bay and was greeted warmly by Fiona.

I have to say the help, courtesy and assistance granted me on the day was without equal.

Thank you and well done.

The facility at Pevensey Bay is an absolute tribute to those volunteers who have stepped up to the plate.

Upon my own retirement they can count on a few hours from me.

What a sad reflection on the state of local devolved government, when a county council can make swingeing cuts to a service that is basic, yet necessary, importance of which they seek to ignore.

Fortunately the community has members who think differently and act in a positive way to fill the void.

A suitable word for all tiers of government I guess these days; a void, to be avoided wherever possible.