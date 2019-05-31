Thanks to Eastbourne’s drop in medical centre, A&E and hospital staff who looked after me after I tripped and fell

From: Julie Young

Dillingburgh Road

I would like to thank everyone who assisted when I tripped and fell in Terminus Road on May 14, around 4pm.

I was taken to the drop-in centre in Eastbourne Station where my wounds were tended to immediately.

I was then taken to A&E at the DGH where I was assessed and later transferred by ambulance to the Conquest Hospital as that is the main centre for head trauma.

After scans and x-rays I spent two days recovering.

I cannot praise everyone enough, they were all wonderful, as is our NHS.

Thank you all so much.

Just be careful where you walk on our new roads and pavements.

Look where you are going and watch out for any changes in road surfaces.