Thanks for choosing our charity for Eastbourne’s Win A Car

From: Jodi Truss

Office manager,

Citizens Advice, Eastbourne

I just wanted to take this opportunity to publicly thank the Beacon for choosing Citizens Advice Eastbourne as one of the 48 charities to benefit from this year’s Win a Car raffle.

As a local charity reliant on fundraising and our wonderful team of volunteers, it’s always great to get out in the community at events like these.

We met a lot of lovely people when we had the stall on Sunday December 1 and were delighted with the support and positive comments we received on the day.

We understand more than £250 was raised from ticket sales, which will go directly into our core general advice service and enable us to keep on helping 3,500 plus people each year in Eastbourne overcome their problems.

I would therefore like to say a big thank you to all at the Beacon and all the shoppers that showed their support on the day.