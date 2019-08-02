Thanks for a fantastic event at Eastbourne’s Fishermen’s Club

From: Tony Rose

Sunset Close, Pevensey Bay

On behalf of Mighty Malaya Rose, the Rose family wish to pass on a Massive thank you to Chris Erridge for organising such a fantastic evening at The Fisherman’s Club last Friday evening and helping to raise £644 towards her operation and aftercare.

Also a thank you to the following bands, Don Lee and From The Shadows, Bad Mood Monkeys, Lackin’ Vocals, Nostratus Beachut and Old Town Blues Band who all played and performed free of charge, the Fishermen’s Club for allowing Chris to host the event there and to Dave Hacker for providing a great PA system.

Also thanks to everyone who kindly donated to raise this great amount.

We really are very grateful.