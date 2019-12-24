Thank you Prime Minister, now it’s time for a full English Brexit

From: Christopher Fox-Walker

Meads Road, Eastbourne

I have thanked and congratulated the Prime Minister.

I am 79 and disabled with MS.

There is no mystery about the catastrophic defeat of the Labour Party.

They just did not get it, and still do not get it.

We English will not be pushed around by a the tyrannical EU protection racket and we will not be governed by Belgium, Germany and France.

To paraphrase Shakespeare’s John O Gaunt in Richard II: “England, bound in with the triumphant sea whose rocky shore beats back the envious siege of watery Neptune (IS NO LONGER ) bound in with shame, with inky blots and rotten parchment bonds.”