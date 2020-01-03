Taxi companies must love Stagecoach in Eastbourne - we’ve given up!

From: Mrs Cooke

Glynde Avenue, Eastbourne

My husband and I bought a house in Eastbourne entirely to get decent access to a hospital as we are both over 85 and our medical needs have increased.

Location was everything.

We picked a house close to the Loop route.

At that time buses ran every 15 minutes.

After steadily reducing services it is now half hourly, if they run to timetable but they do not.

We have waited almost 50 minutes, the unbelievable excuse being as stated in Mrs Jaylett’s letter, traffic. (December 20).

We have tried to use the service only twice and have now given up.

If other people do the same, no doubt the service will reduce even further because there are not enough passengers!

Taxi companies must love Stagecoach.