Take my organs but not my eyes!

I have already told my loved ones that when the time comes for me to shuffle off the end of life’s perch, I want my organs – should they be any good – to be donated. Not my eyes though. I don’t know what it is but I don’t want anyone touching my eyes when I am alive let alone dead. Whatever is in full working order and not pickled or overused, I want to go to help somebody else live or be used in medical research. My feelings were confirmed last week at a special preview of a lovely organ donation story entitled The Boy Who Gave His Heart Away read by Eastbourne author and broadcaster Cole Morteon at the Birley Centre. Cole penned the tale of two teenage boys who both fall desperately ill at the same time. Within days the boys are close to death and although they have never met, their lives become bound together. One dies, and without knowing it he saves the other’s life. Cole tells the story of how the heart of one boy is taken from his body and transported by land and air to the other in a race against time. But that is only the beginning. It is extremely rare for those who receive organs to have direct contact with the families of their donors, but in this case a remarkable set of coincidences makes it possible and against all the odds the mothers of the two boys meet and become friends. It’s real heartstring-tugging stuff and makes you confront your own fears and feelings about what you would do and what you would like your children to do if, God forbid, anything ever happens to them. It’s a difficult conversation to have but one that needs to be had if we are to stop hundreds if not thousands of people dying on the transplant waiting list every year.

I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry this week when the latest press release dropped into my inbox on Valentine’s Day from our friends at East Sussex County Council’s Highways department saying there would be road closures in Langney Rise next month. What with Rodmill Drive, Lottbridge Drove and Beamsley Road being resurfaced, and now this, we will have the nicest shiniest tarmac in the whole of Sussex at this rate. And don’t forget there are lane closures all around Eastbourne Railway Station and Station Parade as a new gas mains work is installed over the next seven weeks. Ah well, mustn’t grumble.

My heart goes out to the women who were conned and ended up wrapped up in the web of lies spun by bigamist Michael Eels, who married two of them at the same time, is reportedly engaged to a third and told one of his families including his children that he was dying of cancer. What a horrible rat. Three months in jail really doesn’t seem quite long enough for his crime.

