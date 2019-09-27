Spectacular setting in Eastbourne features talented musicians at concerts

From: Trevor Harvey

Sancroft Road

Recent letters have highlighted the sad loss of our Under Ground Theatre as a venue.

However, I can assure Herald readers that the long-running series of chamber music concerts continues at St Saviour’s church on South Street, bringing talented musicians to Eastbourne.

St Saviour’s is a spectacular setting for secular music – it even has comfortable cushions on the pews. There will be two more concerts this year, at 2.45pm on Sunday afternoons.

First, popular Russian pianist Irina Lyakhovskaya will perform on October 27. Then, on November 24, she will be joined by violinist Eleanor Percy, her partner in Duo.

Tickets will be available on the door for just £10.