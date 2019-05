From: Mick Lees

Eastbourne Parkinson’s UK, Upper Ratton Drive

May I, through the columns of your newspaper, express my deepest thanks to all who supported the Eastbourne Branch of Parkinson’s UK at their recent stall in the Beacon during Parkinson’s Awareness Week.

A magnificent total of £1,224.37 was raised between 10th and 16th April and the performance of the recently-formed Parkinson’s choir was much appreciated.

Our thanks, once again, to everyone who donated.