From: John Lilley

Kensington Way, Polegate

Last week I visited Beacon shopping centre, I was so shocked to see the filth on newly-laid pavements scattered with chewing gums etc outside Beacon shopfront, especially McDonald’s.

I am so ashamed because several of my friends and family came from Finland to stay here and were surprised to see this filth.

I have been to Finland many times and don’t see anything like this.

I must say dogs don’t do that – it’s the human who shows no respect!