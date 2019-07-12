Shocked to receive penalty notices at Eastbourne railway station car park

From: Nick Vane

Desmond Road

A couple of weeks ago I drove my wife to the station and dropped her in the station carpark before turning round and going straight home.

At the end of the day I collected her without needing to wait although a sign says vehicles may wait for up to 20 minutes to collect people.

I like many others have done this dozens of times over the past three years without incident but I have since been shocked received penalty notices for two consecutive days claiming that I entered the carpark in the morning and was parked there until the end of the day without having bought a ticket.

To support this contention they have photographic evidence of my morning arrival and evening departure.

I have appealed against their penalty but this has been rejected because I do not have photographic evidence that my car was not in the car park and they are apparently unwilling to search through their CCTV images to verify my claim that I did not park on either day.

I am expected to pay fines of £60 for each “offence” within 14 days.

I wonder whether others have had similar experiences since the introduction of “smart parking”?