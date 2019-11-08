School run traffic impacts Eastbourne’s pollution record

From: Warwick Davis

Victoria Drive

A recent survey of traffic using Victoria Drive, just outside Ocklynge Junior School showed, on average, 1,061 vehicles using the road between 8.15am and 9.15am during school time.

For the same period during school holidays the numbers reduced to 696 vehicles. This compared to 700 and 719 cars using the road between 11 and 12 both in term time and in holiday time.

Of the 1,061 vehicles in term time 897 were cars. Of the 696 vehicles in holiday time 542 were cars compared with 530 of 700 and 571 of 719 between 11 and 12.

School time therefore attracted an extra 355 cars using one stretch of road in one hour. This must impact the levels of pollution not only generally but also at the very time when children are accessing he school.