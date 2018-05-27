REV DAVID FAREY: Royal wedding was everything it should be

Wasn’t it marvellous? The Royal wedding of course!

I hope that even those who struggle with things royal would have at least been able to harbour congratulatory feelings in their hearts for the young couple.

Weddings are happy occasions and few would disagree. (Although I did know one lady who always hated them, perhaps because of her own unhappy marriage!)

No, I enjoyed it.

It was brilliant weather and there was a wonderful sense of joy and celebration that communicated from the crowds as portrayed on TV.

And that is what weddings should be, full of joy and celebration.

They are also very public affairs.

The very act of marriage makes a very important social and public statement.

These two single people henceforth are husband and wife, a new family unit.

Both are now committed to each other in a lifelong contract and anyone who interferes with that bond is guilty of breaking something precious.

There is in the Church of England wedding ceremony, legally laid down by Act of Parliament, a line that says as the couple hold hands under those of the priest, “Those whom God has joined together let no one put asunder”, or separate.

I call it the God factor where God has witnessed and blessed this union and anyone who interferes with that bond will be answerable to the Boss!

Powerful stuff!

These two young people, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (and we hope we shall seem them in our glorious xounty soon!) committed themselves to one another very publicly before God and millions of people on telly.

It says that marriage, which is a gift of God as the introduction to the service says, is a celebration of the love between one man and one woman.

It lays down the benchmark by which all other relationships can be gauged.

God set it down and affirmed it in the words Jesus spoke in his teachings on marriage.

Yes, it was a glorious day and one to help us all reflect on the true meaning of love and marriage.

God bless them both!