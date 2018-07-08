REV DAVID FAREY: Nothing is what it seems

A couple of months ago Israel was in the news because the Israel Defence Forces shot and killed more than a hundred Palestinians in what had been dubbed a ‘peaceful’ protest in Gaza.

How wrong can you be?

The Israel and Palestinian situation is extremely complex! It is hard to discern the truth.

This incident, however, shines a light on the way that bias can mess things up.

I am the first to acknowledge that even the information I have could have been skewed, but an Israeli sourced report also makes the counterintuitive point that the protest in March was indeed planned as peaceful with bouncy castles, food stands, performers and the like.

If it had remained as that it wouldn’t have been a problem.

But it didn’t. The whole event was according to reports, hijacked by Hamas.

An alternative protest urged and coerced thousands more to gather at the border, infiltrated by fundamentalist agitators screaming such slogans as, “Jews – we are coming to slaughter you.”

There was an incursion by these groups armed and bent on extreme violence to the Jews.

It was the violence generated by these Palestinians that the Israelis were defending their land against.

Their failure would have resulted in far more deaths.

The bias by news reports against Israel went viral with condemnation from the UN and members of our own Parliament.

Two heroes stand out. Conservative MP Nick Boles who after initially condemning Israel, once he discovered that the majority of those killed were confirmed as terrorists by Hamas, admitted that he was wrong.

It is brave to admit when you have been wrong!

The second hero was Col Richard Kemp, a former British Commander who having been in Gaza at the time, spoke at the UN and said, “If this council really cared about human rights, it should commend the Israel Defence Force for that, not condemn them on the basis of lies.”

Another brave statement. It takes great bravery to stand up and speak the truth when the majority are committed to believing the lies.

We need more bravery in our world!