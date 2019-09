From: David Cornwell

Bathford Close

s far as I can make out Parliament will shut down for four days, taking account of closure for conferences anyway. I believe it’s the Remainers who are complaining and demonstrating against the closure. Caroline Ansell is correct what she says in saying that politicians against the closure are undemocratic and not willing to abide by the democratic vote to leave the EU. It’s the Remainers who are shouting the loudest.