Reducing access to Eastbourne town centre in busy season makes no sense

From: DAVID HOBBS

Bridgemere Road

Reading the story of the unhappy traders around Bankers Corner comes as no surprise as the Eastbourne town centre building site saga continues.

Factor in the upcoming annual air show which brings thousands of visitors to the town and ask how they are actually going to get here?

Add in the traffic light refurbishment starting in Upperton Road reducing access even further due to reduced lanes just makes it more difficult.

Yes travel by train is an idea for those that can, but they then have to battle through the building site to get towards the seafront.

Understandably part of the seafront will be closed for the event and access options reduce further.

Whilst we are assured the end of the building site appearance of Eastbourne will be to its long term benefit, timing, planning and logic should surely feature.

Reducing access at the busiest time of the year makes no sense, are we seeing a return to the council policy in Victorian times of attempting to keep Eastbourne exclusive and keep visitors out?

It certainly looks like barriers are literally being put up!