Problems at community centre have dealt Sovereign Harbour another blow

From: Diane Campbell

Santa Cruz Drive

The community centre at Sovereign Harbour has dealt the residents another blow.

A long awaited exercise class by personal trainer Liz who is wishing to establish herself in the area, was cancelled yesterday due to plant problems.

We were told of plant problems a month or so ago when they had a pre-opening morning.

The residents of Sovereign Harbour have been waiting patiently for several years for their Community Centre, but patience is running out at the incompetence of those “in charge”, ie Eastbourne Borough Council/Waves.

I am sure there are many other enterprises that wish to kick off at the Community Centre.

This is so damaging and costly to them all. Can anyone give assurances that the Centre will open and be run competently?

Even if someone gave these assurances, no one would believe them as it has gone on for too long.