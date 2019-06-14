From: Betty Gallacher

chair BourneOut LGBT,

c/o The Labyrinth, Mark Lane,

As chair of BourneOut LGBT, which covers Eastbourne and the surrounding area, I have read the letters pages in the Herald with great interest over the last two weeks.

First, we had what I can only describe as an extraordinary letter from Edward Thomas.

He criticised our group for seeking public money for our annual Pride march, which this year is on July 20.

It’s not a question of ‘get over yourselves and get on with your lives.’

Pride is vital to our communities, especially in a town like Eastbourne.

This will be our third Pride, and we are very proud of what we have achieved so far and continue to achieve.

It’s a huge boost for our local economy but, more importantly, it gives everyone, regardless of sexuality, the opportunity to celebrate equality and diversity in society today.

I don’t need to remind Mr Thomas of the battle we have had over many years, and yes that battle goes on today.

That’s why Pride is important.

But it isn’t just Pride. BourneOut LGBT supports the community every day with a variety of services and Mr Thomas may well like to acquaint himself with these.

Even in 2019 some people find it tough to be who they really are.

As it happens, Eastbourne Borough Council has made a token gesture of £500, although sadly that doesn’t even cover its charge for using Princes Park.

As for Jordan Thomas’ letter last Friday, he is right to say that events like Pride play a vital role in letting local LGBT people feel accepted.

We’ve been working since last summer to plan Pride 2019 in Eastbourne and it’s going to be great for the town.

I do hope that Mr Thomas will come and join us!