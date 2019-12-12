Please, Stagecoach, give your passengers some consideration

From: M Swann

Selwyn Road, Eastbourne

Carrying heavy shopping, from a visit to M&S in the Beacon Centre, it was no joke, walking all the way to the bus stop in Gildredge Road.

Totally exhausted when I got there I could not sit on the seat, as it was soaking wet due to the rain. The new shelters are not designed sufficiently well to keep passengers dry, waiting for a bus to take them home.

Peter Cox {https://www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/news/opinion/eastbourne-bus-service-we-all-need-to-complain-1-9165663 |click here to read letter} is quite right, to say that shoppers should be allowed to get on a waiting bus, numbers 51, 54, 98, at Cornfield Road, not far from the old bus stop outside C&H. Please, Stagecoach, help as we are all worn out with the long walk to Gildredge Road.

Give your passengers some consideration.