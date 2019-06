From: Mac McCallum

Channel View Road

wonder how much longer the two hideous sheds will be on the promenade to the East of the pier?

They were, I believe, supposed to be ‘modern’ beach huts.

However, when new, they looked like something left by engineers after sea defence repairs and now they’ve suffered vandalism they’re just an eyesore.

Please can’t we crush them and cart them off to the tip, (where they would always have looked at home).