From: Jeff Klepper

Trinity Trees

Like many residents, I am disappointed that the No. 3 bus bound for Meads no longer stops in Cornfield Road (Memorial Roundabout).

The gap between Gildredge Road and Compton Street is too far. Could the bus use Hyde Gardens instead of Lushington Road, so enabling it to stop at C2 outside Wetherspoons? There would be no need for a new stop in Hyde Gardens, simplifying planning permission. Help!