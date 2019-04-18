Pink Floyd UK tribute at Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park was unbelievably good

From: Jackie Hooper

Derwent Road, Meads

Never in my life have I been to a concert by a ‘tribute band’… possibly due to low expectation, but the Pink Floyd UK Experience at the Devonshire Park Theatre were unbelievably good.

Both musically and vocally they sounded like Pink Floyd and managed to recreate that iconic sound fans are so familiar with. Their stage presence, lighting and background film were all a pleasure to watch in this quality show.

The band interacted well with their audience and a rather nice touch at the end was they were in the foyer to meet people.

The theatre was not full to capacity but I am sure everyone there had a great experience and if more people knew about this particular band, they could have packed out the Congress Theatre.