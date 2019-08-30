Pigeons would be quicker than Eastbourne Town Hall’s telephone line

From: Geoff Davey

Stuart Avenue

I telephoned the Eastbourne Town Hall on August 12 and chose No.5 on the first round of recorded options, number 5 on the second round and I spoke to a lady who told me that a ‘caseworker’ would get back to me within 27 days to tell me when work would commence to demolish St. Elisabeth’s Church.

So I redialled the number and on the first round of options stopped at Planning.

The same person answered the phone.

I was hoping to film the last days of the church and understood that work would commence in September.

It could be razed to the ground before anyone returns my call.

Pigeons would be quicker. It’s a crazy world.